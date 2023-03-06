Dr. Marion Paden, Leadership Oklahoma president and chief executive officer, addresses members of Leadership Oklahoma during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Part of Leadership Oklahoma’s mission is to connect leaders across Oklahoma that want to positively shape the state’s future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7685395
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1024
|Resolution:
|5888x3925
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT