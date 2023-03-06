Members of Leadership Oklahoma visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023, for a luncheon and tour of a C-17 Globemaster III. Airmen from the 97th AMW had the opportunity to showcase the wing’s operations and connect with the members throughout their tour. Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, shared Altus' mission to “train exceptional mobility Airmen” while emphasizing Altus AFB’s role in Southwest Oklahoma and its contributions to national defense.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 17:00
|Story ID:
|440604
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
