Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

Photo By Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze | Airmen from the 97th Force Support Squadron serve food to members of Leadership...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze | Airmen from the 97th Force Support Squadron serve food to members of Leadership Oklahoma during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Members of Leadership Oklahoma regularly participate in “Lunch and Learn” sessions across the state to encourage education, discussions, and problem solving with different industries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze) see less | View Image Page