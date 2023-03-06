Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

    03.16.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Leadership Oklahoma visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023, for a luncheon and tour of a C-17 Globemaster III. Airmen from the 97th AMW had the opportunity to showcase the wing’s operations and connect with the members throughout their tour. Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, shared Altus' mission to “train exceptional mobility Airmen” while emphasizing Altus AFB’s role in Southwest Oklahoma and its contributions to national defense.

