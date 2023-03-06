Chip Oppenheim, a Leadership Oklahoma member, asks U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, about recent mobility operations overseas during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Leadership Oklahoma members had the opportunity to ask Baker questions relevant to the 97th AMW and its impact across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7685394
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1033
|Resolution:
|5629x3753
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT