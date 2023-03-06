Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 7 of 9]

    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Chip Oppenheim, a Leadership Oklahoma member, asks U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, about recent mobility operations overseas during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Leadership Oklahoma members had the opportunity to ask Baker questions relevant to the 97th AMW and its impact across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    community
    Altus AFB
    97th AMW
    leadership oklahoma

