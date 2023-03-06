U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Shaw, 58th Airlift Squadron director of operations, talks about elements in the cockpit in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. During their time on base, the Leadership Oklahoma members had a chance to tour a static C-17 and ask aircrew members questions about the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7685389
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1084
|Resolution:
|7441x4961
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT