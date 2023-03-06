Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Shaw, 58th Airlift Squadron director of operations, talks about elements in the cockpit in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. During their time on base, the Leadership Oklahoma members had a chance to tour a static C-17 and ask aircrew members questions about the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

