    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 2 of 9]

    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Shaw, 58th Airlift Squadron director of operations, talks about elements in the cockpit in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. During their time on base, the Leadership Oklahoma members had a chance to tour a static C-17 and ask aircrew members questions about the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7685389
    VIRIN: 230314-F-YW496-1084
    Resolution: 7441x4961
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    community
    Altus AFB
    97th AMW
    leadership oklahoma

