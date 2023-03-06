U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks to members of Leadership Oklahoma during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. During the event, Baker gave the wing’s mission brief and escorted the members on their tour of a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7685391 VIRIN: 230314-F-YW496-1008 Resolution: 6318x4212 Size: 2.58 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.