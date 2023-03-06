U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks to members of Leadership Oklahoma during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. During the event, Baker gave the wing’s mission brief and escorted the members on their tour of a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7685391
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1008
|Resolution:
|6318x4212
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT