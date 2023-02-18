Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Jared Hoffer, an operations officer with 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry and Capt. Kyle Roe, a troop commander with 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry, remove and reapply wax on their skis following the sprint race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Soldiers from 26 states and territories will be participating in the annual competition, which began in 1975. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

