Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Kyle Roe, a troop commander with 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry enters the firing range during the Men’s Open Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Competitors in both the open and masters categories skied a six kilometer course during the sprint race, while novice competitors, who are new to the sport, completed a three kilometer course. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

