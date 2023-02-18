Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals [Image 8 of 10]

    Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Kyle Roe, a troop commander with 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry enters the firing range during the Men’s Open Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Competitors in both the open and masters categories skied a six kilometer course during the sprint race, while novice competitors, who are new to the sport, completed a three kilometer course. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

    This work, Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

