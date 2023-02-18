Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Jared Hoffer, an operations officer with 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry, skis into the firing range area during the Men’s Master Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. During the six kilometer sprint race, competitors fire their .22 caliber rifles five times from the prone and five times from a standing position, with each missed shot resulting in an additional 150 meter penalty lap. The modern biathlon is inspired by Norwegian military training from the 18th century. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

