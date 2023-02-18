Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, the Oregon Guard's biathlon coordinator and coach, skate skis into the firing range area during the Men’s Master Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Kumlin has been participating with the Oregon Guard’s Biathlon team since 2007. Soldiers from 26 states and territories will be participating in the annual competition, which began in 1975. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

