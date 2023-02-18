Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Jared Hoffer, an operations officer with 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry, prepares his rifle prior to shooting from the prone during the Men’s Master Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals on Feb. 18, 2023 at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. During the six kilometer sprint race, competitors fired their .22 caliber rifles for a total of 10 shots from both the prone and standing positions. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

