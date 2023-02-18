Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison pushes off from the Women’s Novice Sprint Race start line during the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Harrison, a biathlon novice, was competing in her first competition. Nearly 50 novice competitors from 15 different states and territories were scheduled to participate in the weeklong event, which included sprint, pursuit, relay and team events. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

