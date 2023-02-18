Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. McKinley Keener, a squad leader with 224th Engineer Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion, climbs a hill during the Men’s Sprint race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Competitors are assigned to one of three groups, Masters, Open or Novice, based on both experience and age. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

