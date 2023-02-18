Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison fires her rifle from a standing position during the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Biathletes shoot a total of 10 shots, five prone and five standing, during the sprint race. For each missed shot a competitor must ski a 150 meter penalty loop before continuing the race. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 02:07
|Photo ID:
|7643846
|VIRIN:
|230218-Z-NJ272-003
|Resolution:
|7432x4955
|Size:
|11.72 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
