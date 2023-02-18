Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison fires her rifle from a standing position during the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Biathletes shoot a total of 10 shots, five prone and five standing, during the sprint race. For each missed shot a competitor must ski a 150 meter penalty loop before continuing the race. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

