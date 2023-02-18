Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison summits a hill during the Women’s Novice Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 18, 2023. Harrison, a biathlon novice, was competing in her first competition after joining the Oregon Guard team in 2022. Biathletes must have not only strength and endurance, but also concentration and a steady hand, in order to successfully hit targets between each loop they ski. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

