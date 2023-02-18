Oregon Guard biathletes compete at NGB Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. McKinley Keener, a squad leader with 224th Engineer Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion, departs the firing range area during the Men’s Open Sprint Race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s (CNGB) Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont on Feb. 18, 2023. During the sprint race, competitors fire their .22 rifles from both the prone and standing positions for a total of 10 shots, in between skiing loops on a six kilometer course. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

