Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

A B-1B Lancer assigned the the 2nd Bomb Wing, an E-3 Airborne Warning & Control System aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing, an E-8C Joint STARS assigned to the 116th Air Control Wing, and a C-130 Hercules from the Savannah Air National Guard park on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, in preparation for Accelerating the Legacy 2023. The three-day Black History Month event was established in 2020 in response to the call from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., to Accelerate Change or Lose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

