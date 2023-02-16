A T-6 Texan II aircraft assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing taxis down the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 7640232 VIRIN: 230106-F-DY859-1421 Resolution: 7245x4347 Size: 23.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.