Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

A C-130 Hercules from the Savannah Air National Guard taxis by a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, while transporting participants for Accelerating the Legacy 2023. The three-day Black History Month event is a platform for minority Airmen to learn from experienced leaders and mentors, connect with other Airmen from different backgrounds and career fields, and gain valuable career insight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

