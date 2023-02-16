Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, prepare to land at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. The three-day Black History Month event was established in 2020 in response to the call from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., to Accelerate Change or Lose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

