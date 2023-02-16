An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 7640235 VIRIN: 230106-F-DY859-1539 Resolution: 4849x3152 Size: 10.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.