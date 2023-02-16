Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

A C-130 Hercules from the Savannah Air National Guard prepares to land at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, while transporting participants for Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

