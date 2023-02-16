Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 10 of 22]

    Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-130 Hercules from the Savannah Air National Guard taxis by a C-40B aircraft, assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, while transporting participants for Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 23:33
    Photo ID: 7640226
    VIRIN: 230106-F-DY859-0909
    Resolution: 7838x4703
    Size: 21.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month
    AMC
    ATL

