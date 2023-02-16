Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

