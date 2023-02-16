An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 23:34
|Photo ID:
|7640236
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-DY859-1635
|Resolution:
|6451x4193
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
