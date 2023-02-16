Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 17 of 22]

    Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 23:34
    Photo ID: 7640236
    VIRIN: 230106-F-DY859-1635
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month
    AMC
    ATL

