Aircraft arrive for Accelerating the Legacy 2023

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, parks on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to Accelerating the Legacy 2023. The three-day Black History Month event is a platform for minority Airmen to learn from experienced leaders and mentors, connect with other Airmen from different backgrounds and career fields, and gain valuable career insight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

