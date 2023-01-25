US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

Members of the Spanish air force board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability between NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
