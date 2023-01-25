Members of the Spanish air force board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability between NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7602765 VIRIN: 230124-F-YM277-1008 Resolution: 5187x3588 Size: 823.43 KB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.