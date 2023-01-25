U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregg Burrow, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. This exercise marks the first time in more than a decade that the 37th AS has participated in Chasing Sol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:24 Photo ID: 7602756 VIRIN: 230124-F-YM277-1202 Resolution: 5079x4024 Size: 2.85 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.