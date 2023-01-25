US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

Members of the U.S. Army, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company, and Spanish air force prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
