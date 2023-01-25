Members of the U.S. Army, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company, and Spanish air force prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7602771 VIRIN: 230124-F-YM277-1020 Resolution: 4678x3664 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.