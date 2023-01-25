Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 11 of 13]

    US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

    SAN GREGORIO MOUNTAIN RANGE, SPAIN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Spanish Air Force prepare for static line jumps out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the San Gregorio mountain range, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol provides an opportunity to enhance interoperability among allied forces through realistic joint, air operation scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    NATO
    Zaragoza
    Spanish air force
    FTD
    37 AS
    Chasing Sol

