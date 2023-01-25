Members of the Spanish Air Force prepare for static line jumps out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the San Gregorio mountain range, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol provides an opportunity to enhance interoperability among allied forces through realistic joint, air operation scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 09:25
|Photo ID:
|7602767
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-YM277-1156
|Resolution:
|5041x3715
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN GREGORIO MOUNTAIN RANGE, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT