US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

A Member of the Spanish air force prepares for static line jumps out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to enhance interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 Location: ZARAGOZA, ES