US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol provided an opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment concepts with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7602747
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-YM277-1240
|Resolution:
|5830x4024
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
