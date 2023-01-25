US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, left, and Capt. Gregg Burrow, right, both 37th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. Chasing Sol provides an opportunity to enhance interoperability among allied forces through realistic joint, air operation scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

