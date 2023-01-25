US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, lands a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support , ensuring Airmen are postured to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

