U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, lands a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support , ensuring Airmen are postured to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7602743
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-YM277-1304
|Resolution:
|5245x3490
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
