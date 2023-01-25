US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, left, and Capt. Gregg Burrow, right, both 37th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. This exercise marks the first time in more than a decade that the 37th AS has participated in Chasing Sol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

