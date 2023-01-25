Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 6 of 13]

    US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, left, and Capt. Gregg Burrow, right, both 37th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 25, 2023. This exercise marks the first time in more than a decade that the 37th AS has participated in Chasing Sol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Zaragoza
    Spanish air force
    FTD
    37 AS
    Chasing Sol

