A U.S. Army jumpmaster, right, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company,

prepares members of the Spanish Air Force for static line jumps out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the San Gregorio mountain range, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across the continent to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:24 Photo ID: 7602762 VIRIN: 230124-F-YM277-1173 Resolution: 4709x3466 Size: 2.06 MB Location: SAN GREGORIO MOUNTAIN RANGE, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Spanish paratroopers participate in Chasing Sol [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.