378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, load cargo onto a flat-bed truck, following an off-station agile combat employment training exercise at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise to ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities to rapidly deploy and maneuver throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

