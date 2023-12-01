378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 12, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners training to help forge a resolute partnership and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

