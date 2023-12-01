Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 24 of 28]

    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A view of the tail of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Jan. 12, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an off-station agile combat employment training exercise to assess and ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment, rapid maneuverability and deployment capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 05:49
    Photo ID: 7599074
    VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1289
    Resolution: 7786x5191
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

