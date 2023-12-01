378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

U.S. Air Force Airmen Assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and members of the Royal Saudi Air Force, pose for a group photo on the flight line of King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2023. The 378th AEW conducted this off-station agile combat employment training exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
