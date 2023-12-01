378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick O'Shea climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, during an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 12, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this training exercise to assess and ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment, rapid maneuverability and deployment capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

