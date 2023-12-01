378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kounann Gullam, with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron looks out on the flight line at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after conducting pre-flight inspections for an F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft, Jan. 12, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this agile combat employment exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

Date Taken: 01.12.2023