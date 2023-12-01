An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, conducts pre-flight checks prior from a sortie Jan. 12, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during an off-station agile combat employment exercise. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 7599065 VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1146 Resolution: 4448x2963 Size: 4.63 MB Location: SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.