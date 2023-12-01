378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, look on during F-16 Fighting Falcon pre-flight operations, Jan. 12, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this agile combat employment training exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to strengthen and reinforce air defenses against potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

