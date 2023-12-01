A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 12, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise to ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities to rapidly deploy and maneuver throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 7599064 VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1139 Resolution: 2723x1814 Size: 1.69 MB Location: SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.