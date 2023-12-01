Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 14 of 28]

    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 12, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise to ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities to rapidly deploy and maneuver throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 7599064
    VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1139
    Resolution: 2723x1814
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2
    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT