    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 22 of 28]

    378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 12, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an off-station agile combat employment exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners training to help forge a resolute partnership and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 05:49
    Photo ID: 7599072
    VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1290
    Resolution: 3774x2516
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

