A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 12, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an off-station agile combat employment exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners training to help forge a resolute partnership and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 05:49 Photo ID: 7599072 VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1290 Resolution: 3774x2516 Size: 3.74 MB Location: SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th AEW ACEs Agile Phoenix 23.2 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.