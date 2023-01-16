Senior Airman Matthew Warren, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo chains on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. Spain, a member of NATO, promotes democratic values and encourages consultation and cooperation on defense and security issues to build trust and prevent conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 08:12 Photo ID: 7597127 VIRIN: 230116-F-MO780-1173 Resolution: 3066x2330 Size: 544.7 KB Location: TORREJóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.