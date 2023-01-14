Senior Airman Frankie Arceo, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a safety brief before loading cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2023. The C-17 transported a CH-47F Chinook helicopter to Torrejón Air Base, Spain as part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 08:12
|Photo ID:
|7597116
|VIRIN:
|230114-F-MO780-1014
|Resolution:
|4528x2677
|Size:
|482.77 KB
Location:
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
