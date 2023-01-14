US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

Senior Airman Frankie Arceo, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a safety brief before loading cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2023. The C-17 transported a CH-47F Chinook helicopter to Torrejón Air Base, Spain as part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

