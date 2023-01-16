US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

A member of the Spanish army holds straps to unload a CH-47F Chinook helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The helicopter was transported to Spain as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. The United States and Spain are allies, strategic partners and friends. The bilateral relationship is based on deep historical ties, shared democratic values and a common vision for addressing global issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

