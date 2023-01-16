Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 12 of 16]

    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

    TORREJóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Spanish army holds straps to unload a CH-47F Chinook helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The helicopter was transported to Spain as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. The United States and Spain are allies, strategic partners and friends. The bilateral relationship is based on deep historical ties, shared democratic values and a common vision for addressing global issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Chinook
    C-17
    CH-47
    Aircrew
    Helicopter
    Foreign Military Sales

