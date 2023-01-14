US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

Senior Airman Jaden Martin, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services operator, observes the loading of a CH-47F Chinook helicopter during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2023. A C-17 Globemaster III transported the CH-47 to the Spanish army as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. The United States and Spain are committed to upholding peace and security, protecting the planet’s climate for future generations, promoting democracy and human rights, and enhancing economic prosperity around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US