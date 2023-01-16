US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

Senior Airman Frankie Arceo, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares cargo chains before downloading a CH-47F Chinook helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The United States and Spain are close allies and have excellent relations based on shared democratic values, including the promotion of democracy and human rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

