Capt. Jon Hobbs and AJ Hein, both 3rd Airlift Squadron pilots, prepare to land a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, during a foreign military sales mission, Jan. 16, 2023. The United States and Spain’s diplomatic relations have been ongoing since 1783. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 08:12
|Photo ID:
|7597120
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-MO780-1031
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|TORREJóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT