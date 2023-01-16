US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

Capt. Jon Hobbs and AJ Hein, both 3rd Airlift Squadron pilots, prepare to land a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, during a foreign military sales mission, Jan. 16, 2023. The United States and Spain’s diplomatic relations have been ongoing since 1783. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

